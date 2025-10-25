Jazmyn Nyx Elaborates On Decision To Leave WWE NXT After Contract Negotiation

Still to this day, most wrestlers who break into this business have the inevitable dream of wrestling for WWE. Soccer star turned "WWE NXT" Superstar Jazmyn Nyx knew firsthand what that monumental moment felt like when she put ink to paper and joined WWE in 2022. Advocating for herself, Nyx chose to go her separate way from the company last month after a deal could not be reached by both parties. While claiming there's no bad blood between her and the company that put her on the map, Nyx explains the tiresome fight that eventually led to her decision not to renew on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"It was honestly kind of a long process for me because it was, like, a back-and-forth situation," Nyx addressed about the former pending contract and negotiations set after her three-year contract expired. "They reach out, they say, 'Here's what we are offering you for the next three years.' You either accept right then and there or you try to negotiate. And I tried to negotiate, and the offer stood as it was."

Having wrestled main event stars and been used as an integral part of the talent pipeline to compete with WWE's newest partner promotion, TNA, Nyx wanted a raise from what she had earned in her first contract, which was $75,000/year, according to Fightful. However, the company was not willing to offer her a raise, which now allows her the opportunity to set sail and explore other avenues that values her the same way she values herself and her contributions.

"I felt like maybe, you know, a raise would be understandable...I spoke to the mediator. Me asking her, 'Oh, why is that...' I couldn't really ask her why, if that makes sense," she added. "I felt like that was kind of the common answer going around was everyone was getting paid, you know, that amount...I accepted my fate. I felt like if they felt that was my value at that time, then I didn't see it changing much."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.