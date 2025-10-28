Nikki Bella Teaming With Stephanie Vaquer After Clean Pin By Roxanne Perez On WWE Raw

Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer will team up next Monday against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez . On "Raw", Perez defeated Bella with Pop Rox. Although she won clean, Rodriguez got involved in the match by tripping Bella. Following the match, Perez and Rodriguez beat Bella down. WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer ran down to the ring to help Bella fight them off. Rodriguez stared down Vaquer before leaving with Perez.

Last week, Bella helped Vaquer after Rodriguez blindsided her. She took down Perez with a clothesline. Rodriguez responded by taking Bella down with a Big Boot. Back in July, Bella and Vaquer teamed with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to take on Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice. This will be Bella's first match since taking a loss to Asuka last month.