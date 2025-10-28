Backstage News On Internal WWE Reaction To Recent Dragon Lee Performance

WWE is reportedly pleased with the performances of Dragon Lee, particularly his recent match with a current titleholder.

Lee, who has been a part of WWE since 2022, has also featured in sister brand AAA over the last year. His recent match with WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio has received strong reviews from those backstage, as per "PWInsider Elite." The match in question took place at AAA Heroes Inmortales 2025 and was the main event of the show, where Mysterio successfully retained his Mega Championship. The report claims that WWE is eager to re-sign Lee to a new deal before the expiry of his current contract, which is rumored to run until next year.

The Mexican star initially featured in "WWE NXT" after signing with WWE, where he held the North American Championship, before later being moved to the main roster. Lee is currently one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, a title he won alongside AJ Styles on the October 20 edition of "WWE Raw," where the duo defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win their first tag team titles as a pairing. The title is also Lee's first since being moved to the main roster last year.

Prior to joining WWE, there was speculation that Lee could join AEW, a promotion where he had previously wrestled before signing with WWE.