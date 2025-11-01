JBL Thinks Former WWE Champion Is 'This Generation's HBK'

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has lavished praise on former WWE Champion AJ Styles, labeling him as his generation's Shawn Michaels.

JBL recently spoke on "Something to Wrestle" about the match between Styles and John Cena at Crown Jewel, lauding both stars for the match that they put together at the PLE in Australia. He also drew parallels between Styles and legendary wrestler, Shawn Michaels.

"AJ Styles, I have said it ever since he came to WWE — he is this generation's Shawn Michaels. He doesn't have a bad match. This was a huge match," said the Hall of Famer. "These are two guys who perform best when the lights are on bright. This is exactly what you would expect of these two guys."

A match between Styles and Michaels couldn't happen as the latter had retired from in-ring competition by the time Styles made the switch to WWE. Michaels did come out of retirement for one night in 2018, but he quickly decided that he didn't want to prolong his career further. Styles has said that he requested to have a match with "The Heartbreak Kid," which was turned down by the Hall of Famer. Michaels believes that if there was one match to bring him out of retirement, it would be a clash with Styles.

Styles is in the final stretch of his pro wrestling career and has expressed a desire to retire next year. JBL, however, hopes that "The Phenomenal One" does not end his career and continues to compete.

"I hope AJ Styles doesn't retire next year because he is phenomenal," said JBL.

The WWE star recently revealed that he wants to call time on his career so he can spend more time with his family, noting that he might have continued forever if not for age catching up with him.