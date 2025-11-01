Jacy Jayne Compares Backstage Environments In WWE, TNA, Indies

Throughout Jacy Jayne's 151-day reign as NXT Women's Champion, she not only fought the best that the developmental brand has to offer, but also took her talents to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where she became the TNA Knockouts World Champion. After making her TNA debut in March, Jayne competed in eight matches for the promotion, which allowed her to understand the differences between wrestling for both promotions, as she opened up about her individual experiences with both "NXT" and TNA on the "Battleground Podcast."

"I'm from the indies originally, so I've experienced obviously wrestling for TV, not for TV, two completely different things. I feel like in 'NXT,' everything is, there's a structure of how you do everything and you have to hit specifics and your times are very strict and everything is very strict and you have to play by the book. TNA, it's a little more relaxed. You have kind of more freedom to try things, do things that you might not do on 'NXT' TV. So I feel like I learned from that. Also, everything is put together more last minute. So, I feel like your brain just has to be go, go, go. You don't really have time to think about it. Whereas in 'NXT,' I feel like I have more time to think about things."

Despite feeling that TNA was challenging in some respects, Jayne explained that the brand truly helped solidify herself as a singles competitor, stating that her first match with Masha Slamovich proved to others that she was more than a tag team star.

