Former WWE NXT Star Jazmyn Nyx Addresses Future In Wrestling

Former WWE talent Jazmyn Nyx's run with the promotion came to an end last month, and she's since spent most of her time on social media, but notably sat down for an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show." During this interview, Nyx was naturally asked about her next move in terms of her career after WWE and whether she will continue to pursue pro wrestling.

"I would, like I said, I'm still trying to weigh my opportunities and see what I'm going to do, where I'm going to head, but I'm not sure in terms of, like, where yet, but I'm keeping the options open," she explained, adding that she has no con-compete clause since she wasn't released or resigned, but claimed she's yet to talk to any other promotion due to currently focusing on where she is right now instead of just jumping back into wrestling.

While Nyx has yet to make her next move, she still wants to find herself on television again and expressed that she's always wanted to be on Reality TV.

"Even growing up, people were always like 'Oh, you're definitely going to be on one of those shows' and whatever," she recalled. "I think I want to do both. Like I want to go do these shows if it presents itself...but I want to continue doing social media influencing and then, obviously, you know, take up other wrestling opportunities if they come my way."