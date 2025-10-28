Former WWE NXT Star Jazmyn Nyx Addresses Future In Wrestling
Former WWE talent Jazmyn Nyx's run with the promotion came to an end last month, and she's since spent most of her time on social media, but notably sat down for an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show." During this interview, Nyx was naturally asked about her next move in terms of her career after WWE and whether she will continue to pursue pro wrestling.
"I would, like I said, I'm still trying to weigh my opportunities and see what I'm going to do, where I'm going to head, but I'm not sure in terms of, like, where yet, but I'm keeping the options open," she explained, adding that she has no con-compete clause since she wasn't released or resigned, but claimed she's yet to talk to any other promotion due to currently focusing on where she is right now instead of just jumping back into wrestling.
While Nyx has yet to make her next move, she still wants to find herself on television again and expressed that she's always wanted to be on Reality TV.
"Even growing up, people were always like 'Oh, you're definitely going to be on one of those shows' and whatever," she recalled. "I think I want to do both. Like I want to go do these shows if it presents itself...but I want to continue doing social media influencing and then, obviously, you know, take up other wrestling opportunities if they come my way."
Jazmyn Nyx is open to wrestling on the Independent Circuit
Jazmyn Nyx might have gotten her start in the pro wrestling industry through the WWE machine, but the former "NXT" talent isn't closed off to taking several steps back and cutting her teeth on the Independent Circuit.
"I'm still learning, like, I'm still learning how to perfect my craft, and I don't feel like I perfected it," Nyx said after making it clear that she doesn't see the indies as 'beneath' her after starting in WWE first. "I obviously would continue wrestling if, you know, there's other opportunities there and I probably; I just don't know where or when or how."
Interestingly, while Nyx isn't a part of the "NXT" locker room anymore, she claims that there are still people she knows in WWE who have reached out and given her positive feedback on her future in pro wrestling. She also claimed that she grew up watching TNA and WWE when asked whether she follows other promotions, and quickly touched on a future in AEW. "A lot of people are like 'Oh, you going to AEW?'...I mean, I don't know!" she expressed, adding that she's not had any talks with AEW and that the promotion has yet to reach out to her.
