Recent WWE Social Media Vignettes Result In Poker-Themed WrestleMania 42 Promo Video

The hype for WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas has continued with a new poker-themed promo video featuring a quartet of top stars, an "Oracle," and WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

The video, narrated by Levesque, sees Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar gathered around a table for a game of poker, with Levesque and Paul Heyman intently looking on. "They say in Vegas, everyone's got a tell," Levesque says, "a blink, a breath, a moment that can't be controlled, but the great ones, they use it to their advantage. They own it. They've got them right where they want them. The rest just haven't figured it out yet."

Once the video pans over to the WrestleMania 42 logo, the tune of "Back in the Saddle" by Aerosmith can be heard, indicating that the song may be an official theme for the 2026 premium live event. Two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium, are now on sale through Ticketmaster. Single day tickets are expected to go live in the coming weeks.

Over the past two days, WWE teased an imminent announcement through a series of cryptic videos showing different feet walking across a dark floor. In the final video, posted Monday afternoon, a mystery figure wearing a WWE Hall of Fame ring placed their hands on a leather chair. Reports identified Rhodes, Lesnar, and Reigns as three of the names behind the social media teasers, given that they were flown to WWE Headquarters in Connecticut to film promotional content.