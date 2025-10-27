Update On Names Involved In WWE Social Media Vignettes

Over the weekend, WWE caused a bit of a stir with fans when they began posting a series of mysterious vignettes on social media. Each vignette, which featured someone wearing a different pair of shoes, led to speculation on whether it was hype for a debuting wrestler, hype for a wrestler returning from injury, hiatus, or a long layoff, or something in between. As it turns out, it may have nothing to do with anything of the sort, and more to do with highlighting the biggest event of WWE's calendar year.

PWInsider Elite reports that Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns are believed to be at least three of the figures featured in these vignettes, as they had recently been brought to WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut to film material. While unconfirmed, the belief is that the material is being used for promotional material for WrestleMania 42 next April. Wrestlevotes and Fightful Select have corroborated the report, with the latter also noting that Lesnar was flown in on a private plane in order to secure his participation.

As WrestleMania 42 is still a little less than six months away, it would seem the promotional material is more to gather early hype, rather than set anything in stone. However, it was noted by Fightful that certain betting sites, including MyBookie, have Lesnar pegged for a match with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER on one of WrestleMania's two nights. It would be a full circle match, as Lesnar vs. GUNTHER was expected at WrestleMania 40, only to be scrapped after Lesnar was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit, which remains ongoing.