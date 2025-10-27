Mysterious WWE Vignettes Send Fans Into Speculation Mode
WWE has posted a series of vignettes to the company's official X page, beginning yesterday morning, leading to fans guessing about the arrival or return of a group of wrestlers, or potentially the formation of a new faction.
There are currently four of the videos, which all show a pair of well-dressed feet walking across a dark floor as teases of music play in the background. The first clip was posted at 7:42 a.m. on October 26, followed by the second video at 4:18 p.m. This was followed up by a third video at 7:42 p.m., and another at 4:18 this morning. Based on that pattern, it would've been fair to assume a fifth video was coming at 7:42 a.m. today, but WWE has yet to post another.
The videos have understandably sparked wild speculation among WWE fans online, with guesses ranging from GUNTHER, to Brock Lesnar joining The Vision, to the return of Andrade El Idolo. Each video appears to show a different set of feet, lending credence to the idea of the vignettes involving a faction. As for the music, it does sound markedly similar to the theme used for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
The Vision, GUNTHER, or... Taz? (Not Likely)
With The Vision having just kicked out its former leader Seth Rollins in recent weeks, it could make sense for the group to undergo a lineup shift. However, it's hard to envision why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would want to bring in a name like Lesnar when they just removed Rollins to make way for themselves to ascend the card. Additionally, Lesnar's onscreen relationship with Paul Heyman was severed in 2022, so the theoretical storyline would also have to explain how the two sides made amends.
Though fans have pointed out that GUNTHER tends to not wear socks, and all the figures in the video are sporting them, he was rumored to be the opponent for John Cena in his final match this December. GUNTHER has been absent since losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam in August, but these videos could be teasing his return alongside Imperium or possibly a new group of allies.
It's worth noting that the sum of the individual numbers of both 4:18 and 7:42 is 13. Considering Taz is still under contract with AEW, it seems quite unlikely that he's the subject of the teases, but the infamously unlucky number might be connected to the mysterious vignettes in some way.