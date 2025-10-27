Mysterious WWE Vignettes Send Fans Into Speculation Mode

WWE has posted a series of vignettes to the company's official X page, beginning yesterday morning, leading to fans guessing about the arrival or return of a group of wrestlers, or potentially the formation of a new faction.

There are currently four of the videos, which all show a pair of well-dressed feet walking across a dark floor as teases of music play in the background. The first clip was posted at 7:42 a.m. on October 26, followed by the second video at 4:18 p.m. This was followed up by a third video at 7:42 p.m., and another at 4:18 this morning. Based on that pattern, it would've been fair to assume a fifth video was coming at 7:42 a.m. today, but WWE has yet to post another.

The videos have understandably sparked wild speculation among WWE fans online, with guesses ranging from GUNTHER, to Brock Lesnar joining The Vision, to the return of Andrade El Idolo. Each video appears to show a different set of feet, lending credence to the idea of the vignettes involving a faction. As for the music, it does sound markedly similar to the theme used for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.