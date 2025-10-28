WWE's TJ Wilson (Fka Tyson Kidd) Gives Effusive Praise To Wife Natalya's New Book

Today, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya celebrated the release of her new memoir, titled "The Last Hart Beating," across online and in-store retailers. In it, readers will receive an in-depth chronicle of Natalya's life inside and outside of the professional wrestling ring, including the relationships with her famous family members and her husband TJ Wilson (formerly known as Tyson Kidd). On Facebook, Wilson shared his effusive praise for the 288-page project.

"I've known Nattie for over 30 years — we met when I was just 12 years old. When she told me she was going to write a book, I thought, 'I already know this story.' But I quickly realized I only knew it from my perspective," Wilson wrote. "What I hadn't fully understood was her perspective of her own story — until now. And it's so different than anything I ever expected from her, in the best way. As I read each page, I felt myself drawn in closer and closer. By the time I reached the last chapter, I found myself wishing it wouldn't end. I'm so proud of you, Nattie. And all of what is about to come- from you having the courage to tell your story."

Natalya is a third generation wrestler, hailing from the dynasty known as the Hart family. Daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, she trained at The Dungeon, a facility operated by her family in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In 2007, she inked a developmental contract with WWE, which eventually led to her to the company's main roster the following year.

According to Natalya, she was initially hesitant to cover certain topics in her memoir; that feeling later diminished, with "The Queen of Harts" opening herself up to a raw and thorough account of her personal and professional life thus far.