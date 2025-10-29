AEW's Darby Allin Wants This Former WWE Star To Jump Out Of A Plane With Him

Former WWE star Hornswoggle has revealed that AEW's Darby Allin wants to skydive with him.

Hornswoggle has developed a friendship with Allin, and during the former's recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," he disclosed how he occasionally hangs out with Allin. During the one time that Hornswoggle and his son, Landon, were with Allin, the daring wrestler pitched his desire to go skydiving with hm.

"So this is a real thing. He wants me to jump out of a plane. It's going to happen," Hornswoggle said. "He wants me to jump out of a plane because I think he, like we talked about Landon [his son] and I go to his compound, and just like hanging out and doing some stunts and just having fun. [Darby said] 'Yeah, we could get you to jump out of a plane.' I go, 'I don't know if little people can jump out of planes. I don't know if that works. I've never seen it,'" said the former WWE star.

He said that his son is a huge fan of the AEW star and that he would want to do it just for him, even though he isn't sure if it would actually be possible.

"I have to like — I can't go by myself. I have to be with someone. But then it's like Carlos from The Hangover, where it's like a baby in a backpack. But I truly don't know if I can do it. Like, how do I jump out of a plane? I'm just attached. But I'm a real human. But I'm like heavy, but I'm not long. I don't know how it would work. I think that's another thing. Like, he's the only one I would ever think of doing it with because it would be so cool for my son."

Hornswoggle added that his son Landon is an avid fan of Allin, comparing his admiration for the AEW star to his love for the Ultimate Warrior, and said that Allin is his generation's Jeff Hardy.