WWE HOFer Is Impressed With Gunther's Physical Transformation

JBL has praised former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther's physical transformation, explaining how a transformation like that helps build trust with management.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently analyzed the Crown Jewel PLE on "Something to Wrestle," where he was impressed by Tiffany Stratton's lean physique. While discussing her transformation, he also pointed to another WWE star who has impressed him with his leaner look — Gunther.

"You talk about getting leaner. Look, this is your job, and this is what you have to invest in yourself. And, you know, a lot of people talk about different looks and all that. Look at what Gunther did. I mean, Gunther came out and completely rebuilt his body. And he's not a different wrestler than he was. He's the same wrestler. It's just different, as JR [Jim Ross] used to say, you know, mag wheels on the truck. You know, it's just dressing things up. And it's good when you see when people do that, a lot of times that get the office's attention, not just because they look better, but because they've invested so much time in looking better, which is very important," he said.

He believes that the effort to get in better shape shows WWE management that they are determined to improve and committed to the cause.

"It shows commitment to the office that you're working your ass off. You're doing all the things that you need to do. It's hard to get in shape on the road," he said. "It's a lot of commitment. And when these guys are getting themselves in shape, the office notices that, and they don't just notice the fact that, hey, they look a lot better. They're going to look better on TV, which is important, but also it shows how much commitment they have, which the office knows that we can trust these people."

JBL explained how difficult it is to stay in good shape while on the road and maintain the discipline to eat right, given the demanding schedule.