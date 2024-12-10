Why WWE Superstar Gunther Looks So Different Now

One of WWE's fastest-rising stars has accomplished many things within a short time, including moving to America, changing his ring name, and losing over 60 pounds to revamp his look and reinvent himself in the ring. Current World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER has seen massive success since joining "WWE NXT UK" in 2018, after an already successful career in the independent scenes in both the US and beyond. The Imperium leader is a pillar of the company, whether wrestling as a super heavyweight, or with his new, slimmer physique.

"The Ring General," whose real name is Walter Hahn, got interested in professional wrestling at a young age, watching WWE and All Japan Pro Wrestling video tapes with friends. He was interested in catch wrestling in his native Austria and watched stars like William Regal and Fit Finlay at shows. GUNTHER was initially a goalkeeper playing soccer but quit at 15. His interest in professional wrestling remained throughout the Attitude Era, and he started training at the Wrestling School Austria. His first career match would happen in November 2005 in Switzerland, with the future champion going by the name "Big Van Walter." The bout was a tag match, and the then-18-year-old GUNTHER suffered his first loss. He would get his first victory in a singles match in March of the following year and would continue to grow from there, leaving to train in another country.

The soon-to-be GUNTHER would leave for Japan in 2006, not knowing that within just over 10 years, he would be competing in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Not only that, the super heavyweight at the time would go on to slim down in epic proportions to stun not only his coworkers and bosses but his fans around the world.