There continues to be talk of WALTER possibly being called up full-time to the main WWE NXT brand or perhaps RAW or SmackDown.

We’ve noted for a few years now how WALTER was not interested in moving to the United States to work for WWE full-time, as he was comfortable with his family and professional life in Europe. The word for years has been that WALTER was open to short stints in the United States, but made it clear to WWE officials that he did not want to move. He signed a top-money contract for WWE NXT UK, especially compared to other talents working that brand, and has been used in the United States as a special attraction.

In an update, there has been a lot of talk as of late about WALTER possibly moving to the United States for an increased role with the company, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WALTER and his wife reportedly split up, and The Observer adds that she moved into an apartment of her own. Social media postings revealed that WALTER has been dating NXT UK Superstar Jinny. WALTER is reportedly no longer affiliated with the wXw promotion in Europe, and no longer works in management for a logistics company. WALTER’s WWE contract is said to be his full-time job right now, and these recent changes have apparently changed his mind on moving to the United States.

WALTER has not worked any NXT UK matches since dropping the NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at Takeover 36 during WWE SummerSlam Weekend, which was at a main NXT brand event. He recently worked the WWE UK tour, defeating Cesaro in two singles matches, losing a third singles match to Cesaro, then teaming with Sheamus for a loss to Cesaro and Drew McIntyre, and finally teaming with Sheamus for a loss to Cesaro and Finn Balor.

There had been rumors of the 34 year old Imperium leader being featured in the WWE Draft this past summer, but that obviously did not happen. There is no word on where WALTER would end up if he came to the United States, but it would be interesting to see if he works RAW or SmackDown as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are the current NXT Tag Team Champions.

WALTER signed with WWE in January 2019, and captured the NXT UK Title from Pete Dunne at “Takeover: New York” in April 2019. He held the strap for a record 685 days before losing it to Dragunov in August.

