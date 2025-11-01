WWE HOFer Hoping For Tribute During John Cena Retirement Tour

During his retirement tour this year, John Cena has consistently paid tribute to his most iconic opponents, having performed moves like Randy Orton's "RKO" and Edge's "Spear" on multiple occasions. Cena's continued recognition of his past was most on display during his match with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, where each competitor paid homage to their former rivals from both WWE and TNA. However, one WWE Hall Of Famer who has yet to be part of Cena's list of tributes is John "Bradshaw" Layfield, who feuded with the 17-time World Champion during the mid-2000s. Speaking on "Something To Wrestle With," JBL praised Cena for honoring the past, but admitted that he would like to see the 48-year-old perform his iconic "Clothesline From Hell."

"I think it'd be awesome. I would love for John to do some type of tribute. It would be pretty cool. John has been, through the years, he's just been an unbelievable advocate for wrestling. He's a guy that just sends like a random text, 'Hey, just want to say thanks. How you doing?' Just a cool dude. He's just a very respectful guy. Everybody who's met him loves him. And like nearly everybody. I think there's obviously, when you're on top like that, you create some enemies, but I would love to see something like that."

JBL also stated that Cena has taken wrestler tributes to a "new level" this year, explaining that other performers like Shawn Michaels have paid their respects to legends in a similar fashion, but nobody has acknowledged history like the "Never Seen 17."

