NFL Star Jahmyr Gibbs & Girlfriend Dress Up As Former WWE World Champs For Halloween

Midway through the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are in hot pursuit of championship gold, having never won the Super Bowl in the game's 60-year history. Perhaps searching for a bit of extra luck, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and his girlfriend, model Nicole Anderson, attended the team's Halloween party last night dressed as two former WWE champions: Jeff Hardy and Lita.

Anderson shared a picture of the two together on her Instagram story, showing Gibbs sporting Hardy's face paint and torn sleeves while performing the wrestler's iconic hand gestures. Gibbs was also seen wearing a WWE Championship replica, while Anderson had her own Women's World Championship.

Gibbs is a noted WWE fan, having previously appeared in the audience for one of the promotion's events. He and Anderson were in the front row when "WWE Raw" visited Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on July 28. At just 23 years old, Gibbs would've been too young to remember seeing Team X-Treme during their original run, but the Pro Bowl running back is evidently enough of a fan to have sought out their work together.

Jeff Hardy and Lita were never a couple, though the former champion did date Jeff's brother Matt. From the looks of the Lions' Halloween party, nobody dressed up as the other Hardy brother, though there were costumes inspired by Dune, "Stranger Things," and "Game of Thrones," among many other pop culture touchstones.

With seven games under his belt this season, Gibbs is having a strong year for the Lions, scoring seven touchdowns and earning more than 500 rushing yards so far. Last year, Gibbs led the league in regular season rushing touchdowns with 16.