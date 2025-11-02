IYO SKY Opens Up About Insane Trash Can Spot From WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024

In 2019, a couple of years after first reviving the stipulation, WWE held its first WarGames match featuring the women's division, with two teams of NXT stars facing off. There have been numerous women's WarGames matches since, with the match type having moved up to the main roster and taken the place of traditional Survivor Series matches each November. One constant through each of the women's WarGames matches is IYO SKY, who has participated in each one.

Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," SKY honed in on the infamous trash can spot from Survivor Series WarGames 2024 as one of her most memorable moments from the matches.

"That was tough," SKY said. "I'm always thinking, '[My] next match will [be] better than [my] last match.' ... All WarGames I was in, which means all WarGames [must be] special. ... I already used [a] trash can, I already used a trash can on my head jumping off the cage, so ... what else can I do? Maybe [a] moonsault."

SKY admitted that she was initially worried the spot would be too dangerous, as it renders the wrestler unable to see. However, she stuck with the idea and decided to practice. The wrestler revealed that she went to the WWE Performance Center, found a trash can, cleaned it, and got to work.

"That was only from [the] top rope, but I made it," SKY continued. "That's why I [thought], 'Oh, it should be fine from the cage.'"

The trash can moonsault helped ensure SKY's team pulled out a victory in last year's WarGames match. With the next iteration of WarGames just a few weeks away, it remains to be seen if "The Genius of the Sky" continues her streak of appearing inside the dual-ring, steel cage setup.

