Natalya Recalls Watching Tragic WWE Over The Edge PPV

May 23, 1999 will forever go down as one of, if not the, most tragic nights in professional wrestling history—and that's just from the perspective of most fans. But, thinking a bit more deeply, when Owen Hart died at WWE's Over the Edge pay-per-view after falling from the rafters during his entrance as The Blue Blazer at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri that night, sometimes, it seems to be lost on the masses that his family was actually watching at the time. Appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Natalya explained how things went in the literal moment.

Asked if she remembered where she was, Nattie instantly recalled being with other family members in the moment. "I was at my uncle's house," Neidhart explained. "I was at The British Bulldog's house. Davey's house. TJ [Wilson] was there with me. We were watching the pay-per-view." That was their tradition, Nattie would describe, but quickly, it was clear that something was wrong. "My grandfather had gotten a call from Vince," she said. "And it was just like, that was when we knew that Owen was not okay."

Explaining that Owen and his wife Martha lived about 20 minutes away in the Calgary area at the time, Nattie explained the residual effect that Owen's death had on her grandmother, Helen, specifically. "I think that was the hardest thing my family ever went through," she recounted. "I think it just caused this domino effect of chaos and [I don't think my grandmother] ever got over it and I think, I do believe that she died from a broken heart. She was never okay after that. And so, it was very hard on my grandfather because my grandmother was his everything. So it was just a very, very traumatic time for our family."

