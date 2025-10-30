Backstage Update On AEW And Private Party

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy have been off television since dropping the titles to The Hurt Syndicate during an episode of "AEW Dynamite" back in January of this year. Outside of this, the duo have only competed at a House of Glory event in March, but Quen has specifically drawn some attention due to his new physique.

According to reports, there was some interest in the tag team from WWE after rumors went around that their contracts with AEW were coming up this year. In an update, Fightful Select has followed up on the aforementioned report, indicating that Quen could have been beefing up on the advice of the Hurt Syndicate. MVP has, in the past, praised Private Party and expressed his desire to work with the duo in future, and Fightful's sources further claim that the Hurt Syndicate urged Private Party to spend more time in the gym.

On the topic of their contract status, Fightful claims that at the time of writing they're still signed to AEW. It's possible that their contracts don't end on the same date, as time off due to injury could factor into each man's individual deal. Neither Quen nor Kassidy have made it known whether they still want to continue their time with AEW or not, but if the rumors are true about WWE's interest, they might first weigh their options before making a final decision.

Earlier this year, Kassidy commented on their absence and hinted that he has plans for once he returns. The wrestler also claimed that his time away has benefitted him mentally and physically.