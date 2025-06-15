Former AEW World Tag Champs Reportedly In Contract Year, WWE Potentially Interested

It seems that a certain tag team is looking to follow in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Ricky Saints, and Blake Monroe. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen of Private Party are reportedly in a contract year, and, according to Fightful Select, WWE has shown "preliminary interest" in acquiring the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

News about Kassidy and Quen's imminently expiring contracts hit news cycles Friday, courtesy of Wrestling Observer, and, considering the recent uptick in AEW talent transferring from the Jacksonville-based promotion to WWE, some wondered if Kassidy and Quen were due for a WWE debut. It seems that WWE has shown some level of interest in the duo since early June, before their upcoming contract expirations were reported. It is unclear whether WWE have made any more moves towards acquiring Private Party for their tag team division.

While Kassidy and Quen's contracts are set to expire during 2025, when exactly those deals will be up is unclear. Whether injury time has been added onto Quen's contract also remains undisclosed, as the former tag champion took over a year off of AEW programming after suffering from a torn pectoral muscle during a match in November 2022. There have been no reports of new contract offers from either AEW or WWE.

Private Party have been with AEW since the beginning, when the pair debuted at AEW's second-ever headline event, Fyter Fest, in June 2019. After five years of tag title and TNT Championship contention, Kassidy and Quen finally brought home tag team gold on the October 30, 2024 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Despite their tenure with the company, Private Party has not been seen on AEW programming since the January 22 episode of "Dynamite," after they dropped their tag titles to The Hurt Syndicate.