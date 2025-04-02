Isiah Kassidy Opens Up About Time Away From AEW Television

Since Private Party lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to The Hurt Syndicate on January 22, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen have largely been MIA, only wrestling one match for House of Glory on March 15. As such, people have begun to wonder just where the former AEW Tag Team Champions are, prompting Kassidy to provide some answers.

Though he couldn't speak for Quen, Kassidy released a video vlog last week discussing Private Party's time off, and he seems to be enjoying it, saying it has helped him a lot with his personal life.

"It's been a very, very, fulfilling break," Kassidy said. "I've had so much stuff that I need to do for me personally just to become a better person. I won't get in too much detail, but it's the most consistent I've been in a very, very long time. With everything, all aspects of my life. I'm very proud of myself, because it's definitely something that I needed. I mean, just to be able to lock in, focus, and work on what truly matters. And I'm here to tell you that I've been very, very...I've been doing it man. I've been doing it."

Kassidy admitted he had spent this time going to therapy, something he was initially opposed to. Now a month in, he has completely changed his tune.

"To get some outside...perspective from a lot of things, it changed my mind," Kassidy said. "It's like 'Oh, maybe if I did this a certain way, the outcome would've been better.' If you were like me, and you thought therapy wasn't beneficial or whatever, just give it a shot. Because you never known what can happen. It can really change the way you look at things, and then...you get a better outcome from it."

