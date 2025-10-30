Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Responds To Recent Comments Made By Paul Heyman

Braun Strowman might have been the perfect next "Heyman Guy," but he and renowned wrestling manager Paul Heyman never joined forces during the "Monster Among Men's" run in WWE. However, the two had a brief but heated X exchange not too long ago, with Heyman taking a massive shot at Strowman's relevancy in pro wrestling.

During an exclusive interview with "TMZ Sports," Strowman explained what happened from his perspective.

"I keep getting this 'Tweeting with Paul Heyman.' I never even talked about Paul or acknowledged Paul!" Strowman interestingly claimed. "I don't know why he got so upset and came at me, thinking that I was a kid? Especially because he gets to see my face every commercial break on SmackDown?"

Strowman then took a shot at Heyman's physique, stating that if there was anyone in WWE who knew that he was set to have a show about eating everything off a menu, it would be the veteran manager.

"I guess I struck a nerve or something? I don't know. I didn't...mean to talk to him or any of that sort of stuff," he added. "I don't know what's going on. Maybe he's just sensitive or something? Or maybe he misses me?" Strowman further asserted that he has no problems with anyone in WWE or The Bloodline and knows how to handle business when it needs to be dealt with because he's his own man.

Strowman was with WWE until May of this year, when he was released for the second time.

