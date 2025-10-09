Paul Heyman Has An Interesting Interaction With Former WWE Star Braun Strowman

Between being "The Oracle" for both WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and their Vision stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, as well as reuniting with Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman has plenty on his docket, enough that one would think Heyman would be too busy to get into social media squabbles. But Heyman does apparently have enough free time that he can still go back and forth with others on X, especially when its former WWE star Brawn Strowman.

Shortly after a segment on "WWE Raw" this past Monday where Heyman suggested that Reed had been the only wrestler to ever force Roman Reigns to leave the arena on a stretcher, Strowman took to X to remind Heyman he had done so, among other things, years earlier, even posting photographic evidence. Seemingly insulted by Heyman's false claim, Strowman mockingly referred to "The Oracle" as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin.

🥱🥱🥱🥱 yea ok Oswald Cobblepot!! pic.twitter.com/8STKzZIyqi — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) October 7, 2025

It took two days, but Heyman finally responded to Strowman on Wednesday evening with a statement.

"Dear Mr. Strowman," Heyman said. "Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about you, nor to you sir. In fact, I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to learn you're still alive, something most of us didn't realize and even fewer cared about. With love and respect, Paul Heyman."

On Thursday morning, Strowman responded to Heyman's message with a response that will have some wondering if the heat between the two of them was staged. Strowman thanked Heyman for "a thoughtful, kind, caring note," before mentioning that he had been busy getting ready for the premiere of his upcoming TV series "Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman." The former WWE star noted the series would debut this Friday, following "WWE SmackDown," and implored Heyman to tune in, even sending him a sneak peak after wishing Heyman well.