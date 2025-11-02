Kevin Nash Believes Top Female Wrestler Might Be WWE's Biggest Worldwide Star

Over the last decade, the women's division in WWE has exploded in popularity, becoming a bigger part of the company's shows in the process. One of the biggest names in the division is Rhea Ripley, and speaking on his podcast, "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash made a bold declaration

"She's as big [as], if not the biggest, worldwide star they have," Nash said.

The comment came in the midst of a conversation about WWE's ongoing partnership with the government of Saudi Arabia, which will see the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble and 2027's WWE WrestleMania 43 take place there. Nash's co-host Sean Oliver criticized the company for accepting money from a government accused of subjugating women, while Nash simply said he wouldn't perform there.

Ripley, a native of Australia, is a two-time former Women's World Champion, along with previously holding the WWE NXT Women's Championship and the now-defunct WWE Raw Women's Championship. She's wrestled in the main event of PLEs and competed at every WWE WrestleMania since 2020.

As of today, Ripley has been off TV for several weeks after suffering an attack at the hands of Asuka and Kairi Sane. The storyline has progressed by involving Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria, with the Kabuki Warriors laying out all four women to end the most recent "WWE Raw." When Ripley comes back, she's sure to want revenge against Asuka and Sane, though she'll most likely need a partner. Friend and rival IYO SKY, who has plenty of history with both the Kabuki Warriors, could be the perfect fit.

