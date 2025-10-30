Backstage Report On Almost Year-Long AEW TV Absence Of Former Women's Champ Nyla Rose

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose was one of the first people to be signed to a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling back in 2019, and was one of the most formidable women in the world when she burst on to the scene. However, "The Native Beast" has been notably absent from AEW for the past year and fans have started to wonder where she is.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked about Rose's status with AEW during a recent Q&A session, and despite not being involved with the company in 2025, Sapp confirmed that Rose is still under contract with AEW. Sapp noted that he hasn't heard any word of Rose being brought up in creative meetings and simply looks to have been benched by the company, with no knowledge of why she has been away from TV for nearly 12 months.

With that said, Rose has remained active throughout the year. She was one of the many AEW stars to feature on the annual "Rock N' Rager at Sea" cruise experience hosted by Chris Jericho where she defeated both Lady Frost and Viva Van, but failed to take the Riot Cabaret Women's Championship from Thunder Rosa in a "Falls Count Somewhere Cabaret" match.

Despite not winning the Riot Cabaret Women's Championship, Rose has achieved success in the United Kingdom in 2025 as she became the Pro Wrestling EVE Champion in August when she defeated Nightshade at "EVE 138: EVE x The World" over Forbidden Door weekend. Rose will return to the United Kingdom to defend the EVE Championship on November 7 at "EVE 141: Elite Encounters" against Rhio. "The Native Beast" won't be the only AEW star traveling to EVE for the event as Willow Nightingale will face Lucy Sky, and current AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will be defending the EVE International Championship she won back in July against Yuu and Anita Vaughan.