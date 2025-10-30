Backstage News On How AEW's Mercedes Mone Is Paired With Promotions To Win Their Belts

Earlier this month, Mercedes Mone won her twelfth title in Winnipeg, Canada, when she defeated Jody Threat to become the WPW Women's Champion, making it the tenth belt she's captured outside of AEW. Although Mone's success has led to one of the most dominant runs by any female star in professional wrestling history, fans continue to question the reasoning behind multiple independent companies allowing the "CEO" to hold its top titles, knowing she won't be an active performer on their roster. However, a new report has shed light on the thought process to have the AEW star continue to collect gold from multiple promotions.

While discussing the possibility of Mone targeting DEFY Women's Champion Marina Shafir, Fightful Select explained that the former WWE star has become a title collector due to indie promotions wanting to benefit from the exposure of her name being on the card, and allowing her to win a championship only brings more eyes to the product. The report also states that Mone will usually appear on an independent show so long as the company compensates her with the payment required, but she does not decide whether she wins a title on any given event. The price that's reportedly negotiated for Mone's services is $25,000 per appearance, leading some in the industry to be surprised as Fightful noted that some of AEW's top stars will reject all outside bookings that are priced lower than $30,000.

Fightful continued to explain that once the final price is negotiated, several indie promotions already knew they were booking Mone to win their top women's championship. Next month, Mone will look to add more gold to her resume, as she will challenge Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's Title at Full Gear.