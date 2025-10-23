AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander Accepts Major Full Gear 2025 Challenge

After a challenge was issued at WrestleDream on Saturday, the first match for AEW Full Gear is official. Mercedes "12 Belts" Mone issued the initial challenge to AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander after the pair got into a confrontation at the pay-per-view. Mone interrupted Statlander's celebration following her victory over Toni Storm, and after Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa, Statlander back came out to ruin Mone's fun and hit her with a Samoan drop.

Statlander accepted Mone's challenge in a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette earlier in the night on "AEW Dynamite." Statlander said she would see Mone at Full Gear, and told the TBS Champion to enjoy her celebration in honor of her 12 belts later in the night.

During that celebration, however, Harley Cameron and her puppet of Mone interrupted, following Paquette's lengthy introduction, from underneath the table set up in the ring, complete with vodka and a cake. An infuriated Mone stormed down to the ring and berated Cameron and the fans, shoving the puppet into the cake for good measure. Cameron revealed herself to be the puppet master from under the table, but she wasn't alone, and Statlander sent her Full Gear opponent face-first into the cake, then chokeslammed her through the table for good measure.