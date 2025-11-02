Hornswoggle Thought His WWE Dream Was Done In The Early Goings

Throughout his years in WWE, Dylan Postl (AKA Hornswoggle) was able to accomplish quite a lot, from capturing the Cruiserweight Championship to serving as the onscreen general manager for "WWE Raw." During Hornswoggle's early days with the company, however, Postl harbored serious doubts about his ability to succeed, as revealed during an interview on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon." Most of his misgivings had to do with being hired to portray a character inspired by the mythical Irish leprechauns.

"I don't do accents," Postl said. "I literally cannot. It makes my skin crawl to even think about it, because I can't do them. ... It makes me cringe."

During an interview with former WWE official Steve Lombardi (AKA the Brooklyn Brawler), Postl offered his best Irish accent. Afterwards, he asked "Fit" Finlay, who was in the room for the interview, how he thought the accent sounded. Finlay replied, "Not great."

"I go, 'Okay, my dream's done. This is gone,'" Postl continued. "Two [or] three weeks later, Tommy Dreamer calls me. 'Dylan. We want to hire you.'"

Still, that wasn't the end of Postl's rocky start with WWE. Once he was actually hired, he started working as the leprechaun character Hornswoggle alongside Finlay, but it almost didn't last. Hornswoggle was supposed to make his introduction by crawling out from underneath the ring when Finlay lifted the apron, but during rehearsal, Postl missed his cue twice due to some technical issues, leading to Vince McMahon growing angry.

"In my head, I'm going, 'I'm done. I'm done. First day in, last day in.'"

Thankfully, Postl was able to get the timing right on the third try, and his debut came and went without an issue. He quickly grew close to Finlay, stating that the two developed a father-son relationship, and Postl wound up staying with WWE for another decade. These days, he's signed a Legends contract with the company, ensuring he maintains some kind of relationship with the promotion in the latter stages of his career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.