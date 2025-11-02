Iyo Sky Explains Why WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Is Her Favorite

At WWE WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair dazzled wrestling fans and pundits with their triple threat performance over the former's WWE Women's World Championship. WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin named it as one of his favorites of the entire premium live event. For SKY, it is likely her personal favorite match of all-time.

"I have a lot of favorite matches, but yeah, that is totally special to my life," SKY told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

When asked why the match remains so significant to her, SKY pointed toward her Japanese roots. "It meant so much to me, of course. [It meant] also so much to Japanese people as well, because for a long time Japanese wrestlers didn't win at WrestleMania. Even for a women's Japanese wrestler, [it was the] first time ever in WWE to win at WrestleMania," she said. "I'm so honored, and even kind of unexpected that I walk in as a champion and walk out as a champion. Also, my family was there. My parents were crying when I get the three count. When I [got the] pin, I saw them crying, it sort of makes me cry as well."

Despite Belair's undefeated streak at the big event and Ripley's intense strength, SKY persevered and emerged victorious after nailing both competitors with an Over the Moonsault. With it, SKY also ensured that she'd walk out of WrestleMania 41 with the Women's World Championship still in her clutch. Her reign ultimately spanned 132 days, with Naomi later dethroning her via a Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Evolution 2.

