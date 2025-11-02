The Young Bucks Assess State Of AEW Tag Division

For years, Matt and Nick Jackson, together known as The Young Bucks, have been a staple of the All Elite Wrestling tag team division. Currently sitting atop it, however, is Brody King and Bandido as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. While appearing on "The Takedown on SI," The Young Bucks assessed the overall state of today's division, which includes other teams like JetSpeed, FTR, and the recently reunited Jurassic Express.

"I feel like the division is probably at its strongest right now with teams like FTR in the mix. Of course, you can't leave us out, the OGs of the tag division," Nick said. "I was just looking at the card for the show and a lot of tag matches are in prominent roles. So I feel like the division is pretty strong right now. That's crazy to think without FTR and the Young Bucks as the champions, that's pretty telling how deep it is right now."

According to Matt, the present-day group of teams is the greatest since the initial one back when AEW first launched in 2019. Furthermore, the specific duos of JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) have added a special spark to the AEW tag team division. On a more personal level, Matt recalled Bailey and Knight, both high-fliers, putting him and Nick to the test during their in-ring return on "AEW Dynamite" in April 2025.

"These guys are so sharp," Matt said. "A guy like Mike Bailey, he's a wrestling genius. We call him a savant in the back because he's so smart and he's so good. Our first week back, we had to wrestle him and working with him was a little bit intimidating because we had ring rust. We hadn't worked in so long, so it's like right out of the gate you're thrown into the lion's den."

