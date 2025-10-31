Report: WWE's Dominik Mysterio Drew Outrageous Reaction From Fans At Recent AAA Show

Dominik Mysterio has been having one of the best years of his career so far. He is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, the current AAA Mega Champion, and is quickly rising up the ranks in WWE as potential main event star for years to come. However, in Mexico, "Dirty Dom" isn't just a main event star; he is the main reason most fans show up to events.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer detailed what went down at the recent AAA Heroes Immortales event on October 25, where Mysterio made a successful defense of his AAA Mega Championship against Dragon Lee. Meltzer claimed that when Mysterio made his entrance, while wearing a mask to honor his great uncle, the late Rey Mysterio Sr. (real name Miguel Lopez), "Dirty Dom" got a reaction that some legends of Lucha Libre would be lucky to get. Meltzer stated that the reception that Mysterio received from the fans Mexico City was similar to the response El Santo or Perry Aguayo used to get, or what Mistico gets when working in Arena Mexico for CMLL to this day.

Despite being treated like a God by the Mexican fans, Meltzer noted that Mysterio worked as a heel for the match against Lee, who Meltzer credited for putting on a terrific performance as he was in a lose-lose situation but made the most of it. Mysterio generated so much heat from the fans in attendance by the end of the bout that one fan actually threw a coin at the WWE Superstar, hitting him right above the eye and cutting him open. Even with blood running down his face, Meltzer stated that Mysterio came off looking like a giant star when he cut a promo after his victory over Lee, where he reportedly called himself "The King of Wrestlers" while being showered with cheers despite one fan literally cutting "Dirty Dom" open.