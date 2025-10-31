Chris Jericho Reunites With WWE Friend & Rival Kevin Owens As Return Rumors Swirl

It's quite ordinary for two Canadians to go and enjoy a hockey game together, but when it's WWE star Kevin Owens and AEW star Chris Jericho sitting side by side at a game, it becomes extraordinary. The former "best friends" turned fierce rivals both attended the Dallas Stars versus Tampa Bay Lightning game (Lightning beat the Stars 2-1) on Thursday evening, with Jericho posting a picture of their time together with the caption, "Best Friends!" on Instagram.

This has been a pivotal year for both former best friends, as Owens is recovering from neck surgery. His status remains the same, and the timetable for the wrestler's return remains indefinite. The former Universal Champion's last appearance was on April 4, where he announced he needed to step away from the ring due to sustaining a neck injury and would miss WWE WrestleMania 41. He could even miss WrestleMania 42 in 2026, but that remains to be seen.

As for "Le Champion," it's been an intriguing years. His "bubbly" might soon be spilled elsewhere, as Jericho's heavily rumored to trade his time in AEW to return to his old stomping grounds in WWE. If so, it'll be the first time the inaugural and former AEW World Champion is featured on WWE programming since 2018. Jericho joined AEW just as the promotion took off in 2019. His most recent match occurred at Dynasty in April, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido in a Title versus Mask match.