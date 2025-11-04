Former WWE NXT Star Jazmyn Nyx Explains How She Found Her Way Into Pro Wrestling

For years, Jazmyn Nyx (real name Jade Gentile) spent much of her time playing on the soccer field as an outside forward. In 2022, however, her professional life shifted its focus to a different athletic venture: professional wrestling. During an interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Nyx revealed how her path to wrestling unfolded.

"I obviously was in Iceland, did not expect my [soccer] career to end in any way. I was probably going to do it until I couldn't anymore," she said. "I got reached out to by a recruiter for WWE and they actually DMed me. I was like, 'Okay, this is kind of sick.' [They messaged] just out of the blue based off of my Instagram, the image I had.

"They DMed me and they were like, 'Hey, we'd love you to come out to Nashville and try out.' I was like, 'Okay, is this a joke?' I really thought it was a prank, someone was pranking me. But I ended up obviously telling my coach, I was like, 'Hey, like I have to leave for this opportunity. I'm sorry, got to go.' This is rounding the end of my season. It's like I can't come back for another season. I've already had two seasons here, but this opportunity is too big to pass up."

Prior to signing with WWE following her tryout in 2022, Nyx had succeeded as a member of the West Virginia University soccer team, then as one for a professional soccer club in Iceland. According to Nyx, her experience in club soccer extended back to her teenage years, when she traveled to countries such as Italy, France, and Germany for games. It was also during this time that Nyx's future WVU college coach watched and later recruited her to the school's soccer team.

Nyx, a former member of "WWE NXT's" Fatal Influence, left WWE last month after being unable to reach a new deal with the company.

