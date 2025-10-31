WWE's Wyatt Sicks Get Emotional Visiting Firefly Fun House Tribute To Bray Wyatt

The untimely death of WWE star Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) in August 2023 had widespread ramifications across the pro wrestling industry. To this day, wrestlers and fans regularly pay tribute to the late performer in various ways, and that includes a Halloween attraction at Universal Studios Orlando. WWE sent members of The Wyatt Sicks, the faction created in memory of Wyatt, to visit Halloween Horror Nights and check out the attraction, which also pays tribute to Wyatt Family alum Brodie Lee (AKA Luke Harper), who passed away in 2020.

Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy all made the trip, though Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas was not present. Before seeing the attraction, Rowan explained that he was feeling mixed emotions, as the thought of the tribute stirred up memories of his late friends.

"I'm kind of just overcome with emotion right now," Rowan said. "I'm thinking about lots of different things, and I don't know where my mind is right now. That's why I'm like, 'Cool.' Windham loved horror, and for this to be happening, I just want to know that he can see it."

Jason Baker, who worked with Wyatt on creating masks and other props for the character, was also present during recording. The special effects and makeup artist recalled Wyatt buying the crew lunch when they shot the original Firefly Fun House segment in 2019. The video then previews the haunted house itself, featuring characters from the Wyatt Sicks in costume as well as easter eggs from the Firefly Fun House days. Overwhelmed with emotion after making their way through the attraction, Rowan and Baker embraced.

"I miss him so much," Baker said. "Both of them."

"I was doing fine," Rowan said. "Something was a little surreal, seeing the recent Wyatt Sicks stuff. And then that swamp room."

