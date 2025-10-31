Report: Ex-WWE NXT Tag Champ To Answer Ilja Dragunov US Title Challenge On SmackDown

The blue brand seems to be stacking their card for their pre-Saturday Night's Main Event episode of "WWE SmackDown," as PWInsider has confirmed yet another addition to Friday's go-home show. According to new reports, one half of Fraxiom will be taking on United States Champion Ilja Dragunov in singles action.

Fightful and other outlets have confirmed that one of Fraxiom's two high-flying members will be standing toe-to-toe with Dragunov, but sources like PWInsider have confirmed Nathan Frazer as the United States Champion's next contender. As of writing, WWE has not announced the match on its website, and PWInsider has not disclosed any further details regarding Frazer and Dragunov's incoming match. While the card is, famously, subject to change, PWInsider did note that Friday's episode of "SmackDown" may be particularly susceptible to mid-evening shifts, as Friday's "SmackDown" episode is currently in the midst of re-writes at time of publishing.

Dragunov shocked the world when he made a triumphant return from injury to defeat former United States Champion Sami Zayn, and despite only holding the title for 14 days as of writing, Dragunov has already defended his gold against Aleister Black. Prior to his United States Championship run, Dragunov boasted a 206-day reign with the "NXT" Championship, and an incredible 319-day reign with the "NXT: UK" Championship.

If the reports are true, Frazer will be climbing an uphill battle against Dragunov. Not only is Frazer's resume is considerably less decorated than Dragunov's, with only two "NXT" Tag Team Championship reigns alongside Axiom to his name, Frazer has not seen many wins in recent months, with his last match on "SmackDown" seeing him and Axiom fall to The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Frazer and Dragunov's match joins a star-studded card, with a contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre set for Friday's main event.