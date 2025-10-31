Backstage News On Segment That Will Close Tonight's WWE SmackDown Heading Into SNME

With Saturday Night's Main Event mere hours away, Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" has a lot to live up to. Segments featuring stars like Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, Carmelo Hayes, and Nia Jax have already been announced for the blue brand's go-home show, but the last faces WWE fans will see before Saturday's Peacock special belong to Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, as the two top stars are set for a contract signing in "SmackDown's" main event.

While WWE's website has advertised a Rhodes and McIntyre segment as early as Friday afternoon, a report from PWInsider has confirmed that the WWE Undisputed Champion and his Saturday challenger will signing a contract for their Saturday Night's Main Event match in "SmackDown's" main event. The contract signing segment comes after weeks of explosive fighting between Rhodes and McIntyre over "The Scottish Psychopath's" obsession with "The American Nightmare's" world title.

Rhodes and McIntyre have always been at each other's throats, but their relationship turned from sour to downright bitter after McIntyre capitalized on a backstage attack towards Jacob Fatu to become the Number One Contender for Rhodes' title. So far, their feud has included a brawl-turned-title match, intimidation tactics over social media, and a good amount of career comparisons.

To date, McIntyre has challenged for Rhodes' title twice: once in their impromptu match on "SmackDown," and the other time at WrestlePalooza. While the masses remain unconvinced of McIntyre's title campaign heading into Saturday, the Scot's third title challenge may prove to be the charm in his unlucky streak with WWE gold. Rhodes, meanwhile, will be attempting to prolong his second run with the WWE Undisputed Title, which he won back from John Cena at SummerSlam, following the end of "The Never-Seen Seventeen's" devious heel campaign.

Saturday Night's Main Event will be broadcasted from Salt Lake City Saturday, November 1.