Drew McIntyre Reflects On History With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of WWE SNME

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has recounted his journey with Cody Rhodes in WWE and sent a warning to him ahead of their clash.

McIntyre and Rhodes will face each other at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, and the former discussed their history.

"We were the Dashing Ones back then, and we were very similar. We're both the same age, both very driven, both had people believing in us to the point. We really believed in ourselves, maybe more than we should have at the time. We really had big goals and you need to have big goals. You've got to fake it till you make it," said McIntyre on "No-Contest Wrestling."

"And we were so sure of ourselves that we should be like world champions at that time when we won the tags. Instead of taking that opportunity and making it as big as we possibly could, we kind of were like, 'Why are we tag team champions right now? We should totally be fighting for the world title,' which is insane to say right now, if that opportunity presented itself, but back then it is ridiculous. That's where our minds were at. We believed we should be in these big singles spots as the older talent are making their way out and the younger talent were coming up."

He recalled how he eventually joined 3MB and then left the company to reinvent himself, while Rhodes became Stardust and followed McIntyre's path to success by venturing outside WWE and recreating himself before returning to the promotion.