Drew McIntyre Reflects On History With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of WWE SNME
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has recounted his journey with Cody Rhodes in WWE and sent a warning to him ahead of their clash.
McIntyre and Rhodes will face each other at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, and the former discussed their history.
"We were the Dashing Ones back then, and we were very similar. We're both the same age, both very driven, both had people believing in us to the point. We really believed in ourselves, maybe more than we should have at the time. We really had big goals and you need to have big goals. You've got to fake it till you make it," said McIntyre on "No-Contest Wrestling."
"And we were so sure of ourselves that we should be like world champions at that time when we won the tags. Instead of taking that opportunity and making it as big as we possibly could, we kind of were like, 'Why are we tag team champions right now? We should totally be fighting for the world title,' which is insane to say right now, if that opportunity presented itself, but back then it is ridiculous. That's where our minds were at. We believed we should be in these big singles spots as the older talent are making their way out and the younger talent were coming up."
He recalled how he eventually joined 3MB and then left the company to reinvent himself, while Rhodes became Stardust and followed McIntyre's path to success by venturing outside WWE and recreating himself before returning to the promotion.
McIntyre on where Rhodes is going wrong
Drew McIntyre, who is not one to mince words, told Cody Rhodes that "The American Nightmare" currently has a mindset that he had five years ago, where he wanted to please everyone, which he feels will eventually work against him.
"And he believes he's the only one that can hold that title 'cause we need someone so positive like him bringing positivity. The smile, you know, kissing the baby, shaking the hands, and that's great and all that, but it's just not the way the world is. The world needs honesty. It needs brutal truth. Again, I would have done that five years ago. Cody, in five years from now, he's going to say, 'My god, Drew was right.' When I'm champion, I'll be telling the brutal truth. And when you tune in, you're not going to know what to expect. You're like, 'Oh my god, this loose cannon's going to come out.' But I'll tell you the freaking truth every time."
The Scotsman promised to be brutally honest with everyone when he becomes world champion, which he thinks Rhodes doesn't necessarily do, and feels is missing from the world.
"I'll be brutal with everyone backstage, brutal with our roster, brutal with the fans, and you're going to say this is what the world needs right now is some damn honesty, 'cause that's what we don't have. Not just in WWE, in the entire world," McIntyre added.
McIntyre and Rhodes have clashed twice in recent months, with their most recent match coming on last week's "WWE SmackDown," where the former won by disqualification.