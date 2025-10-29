WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 11/1/2025: Draws & Duds

Let's be real about this — there isn't much heat to the announced SNME card so far. Punk vs. Jey is babyface vs. babyface; the two men have made a show of respecting each other and the actual heels aren't in the match (at least not officially). Dominik Mysterio has heat just for being Dominik Mysterio, but his triple threat men's IC title defense mostly just feels like a way to prevent either Rusev or Penta from losing another one-on-one title match. And while there's something interesting stuff going on with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, I don't think anyone expects Drew to walk away with the gold.

Fortunately, SNME got the heat it needed this past Friday when Jade Cargill turned heel on Tiffany Stratton and got booked in a WWE women's title match. All of a sudden, SNME has a one-on-one babyface vs. heel contest where the face has a legitimate grievance, but the heel is a legitimate threat to take the championship. That last part really shouldn't be understated — WWE has run four SNME shows since bringing the concept back at the end of last year, and thus far the event has yet to feature a challenger dethroning a champion (there have been 11 total title matches, one of which featured the crowning of an inaugural champion, and the other 10 of which have all seen the reigning champion successfully defend). The promise of a potential title change is by far the most interesting thing this weekend's SNME has going for it, especially with the Cargill heel turn so recent and the Cargill/Stratton rivalry so much fresher as a result than it had been previously.

Of course, there's a chance Stratton becomes the 11th champion to retain the title she held going into SNME, but given the newfound buzz around Cargill (who reportedly was supposed to win the championship earlier in the year) combined with the fact that Stratton's title reign will be entering its 11th month and there's really nobody on "SmackDown" left for her to beat, I feel fairly confident that the storm is about to finally arrive. Even if it doesn't, the expectation that it will is more than enough to sell this show.

Written by Miles Schneiderman