Backstage Report On WWE's Creative Plans For Jade Cargill

Following her heel turn on "WWE SmackDown," Jade Cargill is next in line for a shot at Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. Cargill has unsuccessfully vied for the title on three occasions, but in another reality, she would reportedly already have been the champion.

According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," WWE have long been eyeing the WWE Women's Championship for Cargill, even before WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. "I would have gone the other way," Meltzer said, referencing Cargill's recent character turn. "I think Stratton's got more personality and is the more natural babyface. Cargill's more of a superhero type, but they've been wanting that belt on Cargill [since] before WrestleMania, before she got hurt. They're finally getting it on her, I guess. There's no point in having her turn heel and then lose. That would make no sense. Stratton has been champion for long enough anyway, and [Cargill] is just better off as a heel."

Last November, Cargill was written off WWE television by falling to an attack at the hands of a mystery assailant later revealed to be Naomi. In storyline, Naomi then stepped up in her place as a co-WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair. Behind the scenes, Cargill was reportedly suffering from an injury that kept her off of programming until March 2025, when she counterattacked Naomi at Elimination Chamber.

This weekend, Cargill will challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The two initially fought over the title at WWE SummerSlam, with Stratton retaining via the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Should Cargill defeat Stratton at SNME, it will mark her first singles championship under the WWE banner.

