AEW WrestleDream 2025: Draws And Duds

Since their grotesque coffin match at AEW All Out on September 20, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley have been involved in nearly every closing segment on "AEW Dynamite." Darby has threatened to light Moxley on fire with both a flamethrower and a Molotov cocktail, the latter of which being prevented by AEW security who speared Darby in to a bunch of trash cans in a move that even someone like Bill Goldberg or Rhino would be proud of. Moxley has had Darby beaten down and told to his face that he will force him to say "I Quit" for the simple fact that he can't. In short, someone is probably going to die at AEW WrestleDream.

This match actually has the longest build-up out of anything on the WrestleDream 2025 card. Moxley's mission with the Death Riders started at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view when he thought he had compromised Bryan Danielson to a permanent end, something Darby got a front row seat to as he was forced to sit and watch after being attached to the ring ropes. Darby was at one point the only man in AEW to really care about taking down the Death Riders, and even after traveling across the word to realize his personal dream of climbing Mount Everest, Darby was still thinking about Moxley at the top of the largest above-ground mountain on planet earth.

Since Darby returned at All In: Texas, he has vowed to take everything away from Moxley, which started with the AEW World Championship as Hangman Page left Globe Life Field with the title around his waist, but the hatred that Darby has for Moxley runs deep. We've already got a taste in the form of the aforementioned coffin match, as well as the frequent appearances of fire and the both men's mutual love of stabbing each other with forks, but all of this has built to this unhinged, demonic crescendo that taps in to something primal within people.

With the reputation both men have, it is very obvious that they will go to the most extreme lengths imaginable to force the other to say "I Quit," but the segments on recent episodes of "Dynamite" have escalated this match to the point where they legitimately have to do something life threatening otherwise it will be a let down. However, that is what makes this match such a draw. Even the most squeamish AEW fans will watch this match. They might have to cover their eyes for most of it, but they will watch because people are just too curious not to see what Darby and Moxley will do to each other.

Written by Sam Palmer