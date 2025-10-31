Drew McIntyre Adopts Unusual Training Method Ahead Of Cody Rhodes Match At WWE SNME

Like Jason is to Freddy Krueger, so long as the Undisputed WWE Championship is on the line, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will always be each other's deadly adversaries. Ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, McIntyre revisited his " Scottish Psychopath" roots and chose a new path on how to combat the rage inside of him – although that might dampen his chances of winning tomorrow night – through a new style of training: rage room therapy.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, McIntyre and his wife documented their recently experienced therapy method. The former World Heavyweight Champion was seen using a baseball bat and a pry bar during his session, breaking bottles and a television set.

All of this comes after over a year of bad hand after bad hand since winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, only to lose it seconds later to Damian Priest. Praying for change, McIntyre has had his eyes on Rhodes' prize since "The American Nightmare" returned to his top position as champion against John Cena at SummerSlam. Should McIntyre win on Saturday, he will have carried the Undisputed Championship three times in his decorated career. Tonight, the two foes will have one final face-off on "WWE SmackDown" before having another cutthroat go at the title.