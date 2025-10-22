Cody Rhodes WWE Title Defense Announced For Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event

After his impromptu title defense resulted in a disqualification, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is now set for a redo at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which emanates from Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1. "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed as such on X.

"As many of you know, next Saturday night, November the 1st, we present to you Saturday Night's Main Event," Aldis said in a video. "Now after the events of last week last Friday, I have been discussing and deliberating with fellow WWE officials and upper management, and we have decided to make the following match official for Saturday Night's Main Event: Cody Rhodes, the WWE Champion, The American Nightmare, will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. The American Nightmare versus the Scottish Warrior that takes place live November the 1st for Saturday Night's Main Event. And I'll see you all for SmackDown!"

Initially, Drew McIntyre was meant to face Jacob Fatu in a number one contender's bout on "SmackDown." Due to a storyline attack and a legitimate injury sustained by Fatu, however, McIntyre instead battled a furious Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in the main event. The title itself later came into play when Rhodes struck McIntyre with it, causing the referee to call for a DQ.

McIntyre and Rhodes previously collided over the title at WWE Wrestlepalooza as well. Rhodes emerged victorious to retain it.

Elsewhere at Saturday Night's Main Event, CM Punk and Jey Uso will vie for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship recently vacated by Seth Rollins due to a shoulder injury.