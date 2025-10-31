WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 11/1/2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

At some point, it's gotta be somebody's else's turn, right? (RIGHT?) Look, we get it. Cody lost his WWE Championship for a bit there with the whole John Cena heel turn thing that wasn't really a thing and all that. And yeah, he "finished his story" a while ago and yada, yada, yada. But it kind of feels like the right time for a hard pivot, no? Answer: NO! 88% percent of us say so, which either means we're down with Cody for the long haul or we just don't think, at least for now, that WWE is ever going to get behind Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion (you know, in front of fans and stuff).

McIntyre has to find a path to finish his own damn story at some point—otherwise, that whole "I carried us through the pandemic era" thing finally dies a slow death. But for now, it doesn't look like now is that time. What it might look like, however, is an interesting opportunity for Rhodes' potential NEXT opponent in someone who is very well familiar with McIntyre in his own right. Is Randy Orton versus Cody Rhodes our next big feud for the WWE Championship. It doesn't need to happen instantly coming off of this match either, but it can lay some tracks for as much. Say, Cody wins, Drew gets pissed, after-the-bell beatdown-type thing, here comes Randy, they all stare each other down, and he does that thing he's done time and time again for the last year or so, which is to ogle the championship like it's a full-size candy bar in the "take-one-only-please" self-serve bucket in front of the socially inept neighbor's house on Halloween.

The intent here is not to discount McIntyre's prowess whatsoever but rather to see him as a vehicle toward the next big thing (no pun intended cause that ship's sailed). It's a Cody world and we're all just living in it for now — but soon enough, that's gotta change, right? (RIGHT?)

Written by Jon Jordan