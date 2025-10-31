WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 11/1/2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
This weekend in Salt Lake City, WWE presents the latest edition of the revamped Saturday Night's Main Event, a two-hour special that currently features no fewer than four championship matches! It's the most gold-bedecked SNME of the Paul Levesque Era to this point, as Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio, and Tiffany Stratton will all defend their titles, while CM Punk and Jey Uso battle for the belt vacated by the injured Seth Rollins.
With so much on the line, you're probably wondering who is going to win each match, and you're not alone! Fortunately, the WINC staff is here to answer all your results-based questions ahead of time. We have a pretty strong record on collective match predictions around these parts, which makes this column (not Paul Heyman) the place to be for spoilers! Will any challenger topple one of the champions? How many Los Grandes Americanos will interfere in the IC title match? And will we even have a World Heavyweight Champion when it's all said and done? Let's get to the picks!
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (75%)
Dominik Mysterio will be making the ninth defense of his Intercontinental Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event against two challengers he has grown very accustomed – though not very comfortable – defending against over the past few months: Rusev and Penta.
Penta has made three attempts at the title, not including the bout he was a part of that saw Mysterio capture it. On the other hand, Rusev has had two attempts for the title and both times found himself undone by underhanded means. But while on paper he holds several victories over his returning challengers, it's been Mysterio's means of victory that forced Adam Pearce's hand in making this upcoming match, stacking the odds against the champion as he defends his title against them both at the same time.
Even with the added disadvantage, however, the Wrestling Inc. staff doesn't see the situation changing; 75% backed Mysterio retain the title, with only a small portion believing the odds to be too insurmountable. Again, on paper it seems as though he will have a hard time of things, but he is always backed by the Judgment Day and has more than shown to be proficient at contorting the rules. That's when they're in place, and in a triple threat match with the normal restrictions stripped away he will be arguably in his element. Ultimately time will tell how things turn out, but it certainly doesn't seem like this is the weekend he loses the championship.
Written by Max Everett
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (88%)
At some point, it's gotta be somebody's else's turn, right? (RIGHT?) Look, we get it. Cody lost his WWE Championship for a bit there with the whole John Cena heel turn thing that wasn't really a thing and all that. And yeah, he "finished his story" a while ago and yada, yada, yada. But it kind of feels like the right time for a hard pivot, no? Answer: NO! 88% percent of us say so, which either means we're down with Cody for the long haul or we just don't think, at least for now, that WWE is ever going to get behind Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion (you know, in front of fans and stuff).
McIntyre has to find a path to finish his own damn story at some point—otherwise, that whole "I carried us through the pandemic era" thing finally dies a slow death. But for now, it doesn't look like now is that time. What it might look like, however, is an interesting opportunity for Rhodes' potential NEXT opponent in someone who is very well familiar with McIntyre in his own right. Is Randy Orton versus Cody Rhodes our next big feud for the WWE Championship. It doesn't need to happen instantly coming off of this match either, but it can lay some tracks for as much. Say, Cody wins, Drew gets pissed, after-the-bell beatdown-type thing, here comes Randy, they all stare each other down, and he does that thing he's done time and time again for the last year or so, which is to ogle the championship like it's a full-size candy bar in the "take-one-only-please" self-serve bucket in front of the socially inept neighbor's house on Halloween.
The intent here is not to discount McIntyre's prowess whatsoever but rather to see him as a vehicle toward the next big thing (no pun intended cause that ship's sailed). It's a Cody world and we're all just living in it for now — but soon enough, that's gotta change, right? (RIGHT?)
Written by Jon Jordan
WWE Women's Championship: Jade Cargill (75%)
Jade Cargill has challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship multiple times in 2025, including a loss at SummerSlam and another during a messy triple threat involving Nia Jax on "WWE SmackDown" that saw her forehead split open during a botched spot. This time, however, at Saturday Night's Main Event, now that she's finally turned heel, 75% of us here at WINC believe Cargill is finally getting the victory.
If Paul "Triple H" Levesque is as chronically online as some members of the Internet Wrestling Community believe he is, he'll see that quite a few people are growing tired of Stratton's reign, in part, due to how few challengers outside of Cargill and Jax she's actually had in the latter part of this year. WWE has the perfect opportunity now that Cargill has undergone a character change, embracing her darker side, to put the gold on her, and it will be her first singles title in the company. We believe Cargill as a heel will work well with the belt, and she'll likely work against a returning babyface Bianca Belair whenever Belair is finally cleared from her finger injury.
Saturday Night's Main Event isn't exactly known for its big moments in the modern era, and this title change would be the boost the show needs, especially since we're not predicting too much action elsewhere on the slim card. A total of 75% of us are certain that Cargill is going to walk out of the Delta Center with gold around her waist.
Written by Daisy Ruth
World Heavyweight Championship: No Contest or DQ (81%)
WWE has said they will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion on Saturday, as CM Punk and Jey Uso are set to vie for the vacant title, but the Wrestling Inc. staff isn't that stupid. There's a lot of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed haunting the edges of this storyline, making sure that nothing ever happens.
A whopping 81% of the Wrestling Inc. Staff have come out on the side of some kind of No Contest or Disqualification, forcing the company to kick the replacement for Seth Rollins down the road a ways. How far down the road? Who knows, but the majority have been told something will happen on Saturday, and called WWE's bluff. After all, it is an age-old doctrine that "Nothing Ever Happens," both in the world of geopolitics and in WWE during non-WrestleMania/SummerSlam seasons. You might think that an injured world champion would mean that something would happen, but the Wrestling Inc. staff has determined that no, actually, because that would require something to happen, and nothing ever happens.
Maybe CM Punk and Jey Uso will have a great match, maybe they won't, but the staff has already moved on from it before it began, because it could not be clearer that nothing ever happens in WWE. Punk is currently in the middle of a chase that started at SummerSlam and 81% of the staff don't see WWE ending that chase any time soon; they also don't think it would make sense for Jey Uso to win the title in the midst of all of this CM Punk/Seth Rollins/The Vision nonsense, and thus, most of us looked at the "No Contest/DQ" option and said ...well, I think you know the rest.
Written by Ross Berman