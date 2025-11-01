WWE SmackDown 10/31/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have yet to profess my love for Ilja Dragunov's return and current run with the United States Championship here in our "loved" section, and I just need to gush for a moment about how ecstatic I am that he is back. I loved Dragunov in "WWE NXT," and while he was on the shelf with an injury, I found myself thinking about how much I was missing him on my TV screen at least once a month.

He came back and made his mark on "SmackDown" in a big way when he won the US title from Sami Zayn. I'm happy that he's continuing the US Championship Open Challenge, which means he'll consistently be on television, and his match tonight with Nathan Frazer was an absolute banger. We also got the tease, almost a straight up confirmation, that Dragunov will be taking on Tomasso Ciampa next week, which I also loved, but I was glad that nobody interfered in the title match while it was going on.

Dragunov and Frazer beat the absolute snot out of each other, and the champion's hard-hitting style meshed just so well with Frazer's fast-paced, high-flying offense. Frazer immediately rocked Dragunov with a huge jumping knee right to the head, and the match did not slow down at any point. While Dragunov had an answer to almost everything Frazer threw at him, "almost" is the key word there. At numerous points throughout the bout, including when Frazer hit a Phoenix Splash, I thought we had a new champion. I didn't really think that WWE would take the title off Dragunov that quickly, but I was questioning my thinking the longer this match went on.

I loved what Sami Zayn was doing with the open challenge, elevating other talent to eventually put Dragunov over, and "The Mad Dragon" is picking the first part of that up right where Zayn left off. Dragunov made Frazer look like a million bucks tonight, not that he needs much help, but there was just something about this match and the pair's competing styles that really worked for me. I really, really enjoyed this match, and it's one I would seek out to watch again.

Written by Daisy Ruth