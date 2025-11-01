Former AEW Star Marko Stunt Blames Himself For No Longer Being In Promotion

Noah Nelms, formerly known to this community as professional wrestler, Marko Stunt, wasn't just one of the original signees in AEW; he was an integral link in the chain of superb trios teams that left a lasting impression on the division. His "Mr. Fun Size" gimmick within Jurassic Express only lasted three years before his release from the company in 2022. When describing what might've led to his unexpected departure, Nelms believes it had to do with him being too young and not taking enough risks to prove himself and his position to remain there.

"I do think there were some things I could have done differently to maybe preserve my spot a little better," the now retired star revealed in an interview with "Busted Open Radio." "I don't think I handled it as maturely as I should have...I feel like I have to blame it on myself...I got too comfortable, and I didn't feel untouchable or anything. It wasn't anything like that...that was never in my head space. But I did get very, very comfortable there...And so I took it for granted."

Before hanging up his boots, Stunt returned to AEW to challenge his former Jurassic Express brother, Jack Perry, for the TNT Championship last summer. "The Scapegoat" retained, but the fans were thunderstruck to see Stunt reappear. Despite comparing himself to an "old toy" when the eventually influx of ex-WWE Superstars arrived on AEW's doorstep, the star expressed no bitterness towards the company. Rather, he's grateful to Tony Khan for taking a chance on him and allowing him to fulfill his childhood dream in one of North America's most pristine promotions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.