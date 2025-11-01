Cody Rhodes Overcomes Drew McIntyre In Methodical Title Defense At WWE SNME

Cody Rhodes is still Undisputed WWE Champion with a victory over Drew McIntyre in the opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite the stipulation that took away the champion's advantage, meaning Rhodes could lose the belt off a disqualifcation or a count out, he was still able to use the championship belt while the referee was downed to take out McIntyre.

It was McIntyre who played dirty first, however, and shielded himself from the referee so he could bite Rhodes. It didn't keep the champion down for long, however, and he stomped down McIntyre in the corner until the referee pulled him off. McIntyre sent Rhodes over the barricade into the timekeepers area, trying to get the champion counted out.

Back in the ring, Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter, but McIntyre kicked out, and he hit a power bomb, and Rhodes kicked out. McIntyre got the WWE title in the ring and Rhodes grabbed it from him. He threw the belt to the referee and turned right into a Claymore Kick. McIntyre set Rhodes up for the Claymore in front of the commentary desk, but Rhodes dodged it. McIntyre hit the ropes in the ring and sent Rhodes flying off the apron, through the commentary desk. Rhodes just beat the 10-count and got back in the ring. He dodged another Claymore and a Future Shock DDT. He then tried to climb the ropes, but appeared to tweak his knee, though he was still able to hit the super Cody Cutter.

The challenger bumped Rhodes into the referee in the corner, and with the official down, he grabbed the title once again. Rhodes dodged a shot from McIntyre with the gold, and hit a DDT on the belt with the referee still down. When the official was back on his feet, Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes for the victory.