Dave Meltzer Believes This AEW Full Gear Match Is Leading To A Long-Awaited Reunion

With AEW Full Gear now less than two weeks away, the pay-per-view's card is steadily coming together. Five matches are official as of today, including Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express taking on Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks with a $1 million prize on the line. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer pointed out that a reunion between Omega and the Bucks is inevitable, but he thinks it may happen sooner rather than later.

"They weren't happy about it, which is interesting," Meltzer said about the Bucks learning of the match from Don Callis.

"Well, they've lost confidence, it seems," said co-host Bryan Alvarez.

"Yeah, but it also felt like they didn't want to wrestle Kenny Omega," Meltzer continued. "They may be building up to where they get back with Kenny."

According to Meltzer, the match serves another purpose beyond possibly bringing Omega and the Bucks back together. It might not have the strongest story heading into the PPV, but the wrestling pundit feels that Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson can be counted on for an excellent match. That's worth a lot for a company whose fanbase values in-ring excitement as much as AEW's does.

The tag match marks the latest in a series booked by AEW President Tony Khan with (presumably fictional) money on the line. Since losing their onscreen designation as Executive Vice Presidents of the company, the Young Bucks have been dealing with financial woes, though the promise of a potential million-dollar payday wasn't enough to get them excited about getting in the ring opposite Omega on November 22.

