Tommy Dreamer Assesses The Progress Of Kelani Jordan In WWE NXT

"WWE NXT" star Kelani Jordan has continued to be one of the most promising female wrestlers in the industry today, and despite capitalizing on her momentum by becoming the TNA Knockouts World Champion last September, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes she was overlooked until her most recent run with the title.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer explained that Jordan's career trajectory started heading in an upwards direction following her breakout performance in her battle with Sol Ruca earlier this year, but feels that the latter benefited from the match more than the world champion.

"I love her work. When we talk about a breakout match for her and Sol Ruca, but what do most people talk about? Sol Ruca, because of Sol's finish. There's opening spots now ... she was just kind of coasting or at a very short time in her career like 'Oh you're the reliable really good wrestler,' but yes, I felt she should have probably already been NXT Champion."

On last week's episode of "WWE NXT," Jordan picked up one of the most impressive victories of her career when she retained her title against Jordynne Grace, but she also cheated to win by hitting "The Juggernaut" with the championship, which was an angle Dreamer didn't think would happen.

"Excellent match. I thought it might have gone the other way in the sense of there's a lot of merit to what Kelani Jordan was saying," Dreamer explained. "Jordynne was the aggressor with the slap at Halloween Havoc ... I did not see that coming whatsoever with Kelani but hey, maybe desperate times."

Dreamer also claims that Jordan deserves recognition as one of the greatest to compete in "NXT," but feels the humbleness in her character has often prevented her from earning praise over the years.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.