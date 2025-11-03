Tony Schiavone Reveals AEW Is Utilizing Writers, Including Former Indie Star

For many years, many fans believed that all of the creative writing in AEW came from the mind of the company's President and CEO Tony Khan. While he might have the final say on a lot of decisions, including the pitches made by the wrestlers themselves who want to use a little bit of their creative freedom, he isn't the only one coming up with storylines in AEW. This was confirmed by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone on his "What Happened When?" podcast, who even revealed the identity of one of the members of the AEW writing team, former CHIKARA star Archibald Peck.

"Archibald [Peck], or Robert Evans, is one of our writers," Schiavone said. "He works with the talent and doing interviews and just a very, very intelligent, super intelligent guy. He and my son Matt became very good friends, they're both Star Wars nerds. ... I think we use him the right way because he's very smart and I've seen him work with talent ... on their skills as far as promos are concerned. He's very good at it."

Schiavone also revealed that Peck isn't the only writer who is currently working for AEW. "We have three very good writers, we really do." Schiavone didn't reveal the other two writers who work with Peck, but did speak highly of AEW star Chuck Taylor, who has fully transitioned into a backstage coach/producer role.

Peck is best known for his work in the now defunct CHIKARA promotion, which gave big breaks to the likes of Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, and a masked Orange Cassidy. Outside of CHIKARA, Peck worked in Ring of Honor as RD Evans, but would call time on his career in 2019 after one final match against Orange Cassidy in Beyond Wrestling.

