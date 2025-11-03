JBL On The Miz's Early Struggles In WWE Locker Room: 'I Had Nothing To Do With It'

It's been well documented that The Miz's first couple of years in WWE were not easy, having endured hazing from talent for being a reality star, and getting kicked out of the locker room for angering some of the performers backstage. WWE would eventually turn The Miz's real-life troubles behind the scenes into a storyline on television, where WWE Hall Of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield took the blame for making him change on his own. However, according to JBL in a recent episode of "Something To Wrestle With," he was never involved with The Miz being exiled from WWE's dressing room in reality.

"You always make it tougher on a guy that comes in like that. ... He got thrown out of the locker room for eating chicken over Scott Armstrong's bag, but I had nothing to do with it," JBL stated. "I've never seen a guy come in and work on top with such a loaded roster and make it. I mean, it was almost completely untenable situation that Miz had. ... Miz has made a Hall Of Fame career and he did it from one of the hardest starting points you could possibly have of learning on worldwide television against an incredibly loaded roster."

JBL also claimed that the locker room didn't want to see The Miz fail, but definitely had intentions of making his life harder as a WWE Superstar after finishing as the runner-up on "Tough Enough." Additionally, JBL feels that The Miz's journey in WWE has made him a "once-in-a-lifetime performer" after finding success on global wrestling television despite originally being a reality star.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle With" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.